World stocks pause at record peak as markets assess US-China deal





MSCI's broadest index of world stocks firmed 0.03per cent in Asia after closing at record level on Wednesday while its index on Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.13per cent, with India and Australia hitting record highs.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.14per cent while mainland China's Shanghai composite index was almost flat. Pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.03per cent and German DAX futures ticked up 0.1per cent in early trade.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Wednesday signed a deal that will roll back some tariffs and see China boost purchases of US goods and services by $200 billion over two years.

"Whether somebody looks at this as big progress or little progress, it is something tangible and so the arrow is pointing in a direction that the market is comfortable with," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer of Horizon Investment Services at Hammond, Indiana in the United States.

The Phase 1 deal however does not fully eliminate the tariffs while the $200 billion purchase targets, which include energy, farm and manufacturing products, look daunting to achieve.

Nor does it address structural economic issues that led to the trade conflict. Officials say these will be dealt in Phase 2 negotiations, though the differences there are so fundamental that many investors doubt whether any deal will come through.

"US-China tensions go beyond trade and will remain even after the Phase 1 deal signing and during the Phase 2 negotiations, and may accelerate after the US election," said economists at Citigroup Global Markets

"The (deal's) enforcement mechanism allowing unilateral actions essentially implies the risk of a snapback of US tariffs or China's commitments," they added.

On the Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed at a record high of 3,289.3 points, up 0.19per cent, with gains fairly small after the market has rallied for months on hopes of a deal.

The index was dragged down by fall in financial shares following lacklustre earnings from Bank of America and Goldman Sachs.

"While the trade deal has provided a relief, there wasn't any positive surprises for markets. For shares to rise further, we need more evidences of improvement in the real economy and earnings," said Hirokazu Kabeya, chief global strategist at Daiwa Securities.

US shares are traded above 18 times expected earnings, near their post-2008 financial crisis peak marked at the start of 2018. Bond yields dropped as a boost from the trade deal failed to offset pressure from low US producer price inflation data, which highlighted persistently low inflationary pressure.

The price index rose less than expected in December to cap 2019 with rise of 1.3per cent, lowest since 2015. -Reuters































