India’s top court rejects telecom firms’ plea for relief on govt dues





India's Vodafone Idea says suspends internet, SMS services in parts of Delhi

The Supreme Court in October 2019 upheld a long-standing demand by the country's telecoms department that wireless carriers pay 920 billion rupees ($12.98 billion) in overdue levies and interest.

The court's rejection of petitions seeking a review of that order, filed by Bharti, Vodafone Idea and the now-defunct Tata Teleservices, is likely to add to the financial woes of India's telecoms sector, which has been badly bruised by a price war.

It could also threaten the survival of Vodafone Idea, a combination of Britain's Vodafone Group Plc and local Idea Cellular.

Parent Vodafone Group has previously said the situation was "critical" after India's biggest carrier by users was saddled with about $3.9 billion in fresh payments due. -Reuters























