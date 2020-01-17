BIDA for providing 11 more services under OSS





The organisations are Security Services Division of the Home Affairs Ministry, Office of the Chief Controller of Imports and Exports, Chittagong Development Authority, Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO) and Bangladesh Power Development Board.

BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam presided over the MoUs signing function at a hotel in the city on Wednesday, said a press release.

Sirazul Islam said BIDA is working to provide 154 services of the 35 organisations under OSS centre. Now, BIDA is providing 18 services through OSS centre, he added.

He said BIDA is working to provide easy and swift services for ensuring investment-friendly environment in the country.

Through the MoUs, Security Services Division will provide security clearance by the OSS centre while Issuance of Import Registration Certificate (IRC), Issuance of Export Registration Certificate (ERC), Renewal of Import Registration Certificate (IRC) and Renewal of Export Registration Certificate (ERC) of the Office of the Chief Controller of Imports and Exports will also be provided through the centre.

Chittagong Development Authority will provide the Issuance of Land Use Clearance, Plan Approval, Large and Specialized Projects Clearance and Issuance of Occupancy Certificate services through the centre. New electricity connection service of the Power Development Board and DESCO will also be provided from the centre.

























