Nation facing worst time: Fakhrul

He came up with the remarks while speaking at a public rally in Bhulli Kumarpur High School field under Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila. -UNB BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that the nation is now passing through a very tough time as internal enemies are snatching people's all the basic rights, including freedom.The BNP leader also warned that Awami League will have to face a trial at people's court one day for turning Bangladesh into a 'failed state' and running society with its 'misrule'."The nation is going through a very bad time. Even, we didn't face such worst situation during the 1971. The nation fought against external enemies during the 1971, but now internal enemies have been the biggest enemies of the nation," he said.The BNP leader further said, "Internal enemies are now snatching the liberty of people of Bangladesh and depriving them of their all the basic rights, including the freedom of speech."He came up with the remarks while speaking at a public rally in Bhulli Kumarpur High School field under Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila. -UNB