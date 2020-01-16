Australia, BD are good friends: Envoy

The Outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Julia Niblett said here on Wednesday that Australia and Bangladesh will continue to work together on on the humanitarian response to the Rohingya crisis.

In a farewell message as the High Commissioner ends her Bangladesh assignment, Niblett and her spouse Dr Peter Shannon said "Australia and Bangladesh are great friends," we will continue to work with Bangladesh on development, education, trade and investment, countering and preventing violent extremism, promotion of human rights, arts and culture in upcoming days.

They thanked the people of Bangladesh for their friendship and hospitality over the past three and a half years. "We have loved every minute of our time here!"



