Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:33 PM
Home City News

Australia, BD are good friends: Envoy

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Julia Niblett said here on Wednesday that Australia and Bangladesh will continue to work together on on the humanitarian response to the Rohingya crisis.
In a farewell message as the High Commissioner ends her Bangladesh assignment, Niblett and her spouse Dr Peter Shannon said "Australia and Bangladesh are great friends," we will continue to work with Bangladesh on development, education, trade and investment, countering and preventing violent extremism, promotion of human rights, arts and culture in upcoming days.
They thanked the people of Bangladesh for their friendship and hospitality over the past three and a half years. "We have loved every minute of our time here!"


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nation facing worst time: Fakhrul
Australia, BD are good friends: Envoy
Govt digitalizing utility sector for improving services : Tawfiq
Expulsion order in PEC exams cancelled
HC stays 669 pry teachers’ recruitment in two dists
BCIC appoints 125 officials
Four CUET students selected for PM gold medal
Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2020: hosting a liability or a sacred ritual?


Latest News
Palli Bidyut official hacked dead
Modi conveys warm wishes for Hasina
UK sees higher demand for credit card borrowing
Stocks bask in U.S.-China trade-deal afterglow
Business investment into Singapore surges to 7-yr high
IT export to exceed RMG earnings soon, Joy hopes
Quader says: EC not working at govt order
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
3 to walk gallows for Gaibandha killing
Most Read News
Trial against mayoral candidate Ishraq begins
BdNOG hosts eleventh confce
The Door
Bus-ambulance collision kills 3
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in shootout
Provision of PEC examinee expulsion cancelled
Quader, Nanak off to S’pore for treatment
Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup
Flight operations resume after 6 hrs at Dhaka airport
Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]bserverbd.com, [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft