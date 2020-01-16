Video
Thursday, 16 January, 2020
Govt digitalizing utility sector for improving services : Tawfiq

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Special Correspondent

Energy Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Tawfiq-E-Elahi Chowdhury, Bir Bikram, directed the officials of utility agencies to ensure 'good service' through ensuring effective and improved services to the clients.
"Aiming to provide effective and improved services at the door steps of the clients, the government is digitalizing the whole service sector, officials should understand the government's vision and act accordingly," he said on Wednesday at a contract signing ceremony for smart pre-payment metering project as chief guest at Mukti Hall in Bidyut Bhaban in the city.
Under the project NESCO will provide smart pre-payment meters to 500,000 subscribers in the country's northwest region within the next year. To this end, the NESCO signed the agreement with Chinese company Shenzhen Star Instrument and Oculin Tech BD.
Mentioning the "Mujib Barsho" celebration idea of the utility agencies, Tawfiq said, "We will celebrate "Mujib Barsho" by ensuring effective and improved services to all through the government's ongoing development programmes."




NESCO will distribute pre-paid meters in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions along with important and commercial areas, in the first phase of the project nine districts-Rajshahi-1, Rajshahi-4, Chapainawabganj-1, Chapainawabganj-2, Natore, Pabna-1, Pabna-2, Bogura-1, Bogura-2, Dinajpur-1, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Saidpur and Nilphamari- were included.


