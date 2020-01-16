Expulsion order in PEC exams cancelled





Additional Director General of the DPE Sohel Ahmed informed the matter to the High Court appearing before the court. The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman then disposed of its Suo Motu ruling on the matter and exonerated Sohel Ahmed from personal appearance.

On December 18 in 2019, the HC summoned the DG of DPE to court to explain the role of his office on the expulsion of the children.

Lawyer Shafiq Mahmud appeared for DPE while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state. After hearing ADG Shohel Ahmed, the HC bench said, 'If you have implemented our orders, then your presence at the court wouldn't be needed.'









Lawyer Shafiq Mahmud told the court that the HC directives have been implemented.





The Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) on Wednesday informed the High Court that it has cancelled the provision of expulsion in Primary Education Completion (PEC) Examinations and its equivalent Ebtedayee terminal examinations.Additional Director General of the DPE Sohel Ahmed informed the matter to the High Court appearing before the court. The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman then disposed of its Suo Motu ruling on the matter and exonerated Sohel Ahmed from personal appearance.On December 18 in 2019, the HC summoned the DG of DPE to court to explain the role of his office on the expulsion of the children.Lawyer Shafiq Mahmud appeared for DPE while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state. After hearing ADG Shohel Ahmed, the HC bench said, 'If you have implemented our orders, then your presence at the court wouldn't be needed.'Lawyer Shafiq Mahmud told the court that the HC directives have been implemented.