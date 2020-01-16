HC stays 669 pry teachers’ recruitment in two dists





Of them, 266 teachers were recruited in Nilphamari and 403 in Borguna. The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Md Mahmud Hassan Talukdar passed the order following a writ petition filed by 21 people challenging the legality of appointment.

Lawyer Rezaul Karim Reza and Babul Ahmed appeared for the petitioners in the court.

The court also issued a rule, asking why the published results should not be cancelled.

Secretary of the ministries of primary and mass education and public administration and 10 others were made respondent.

Lawyer Rezaul Karim Reza said the government on December 24 last year published the results of the candidates for the assistant teacher posts, but the law of the primary school teacher recruitment rule 2013 was not followed appropriately.

On Tuesday the another HC bench issued a rule to explain in 10 days as to why the test results of assistant teachers' recruitment for government primary schools should not be declared illegal.















