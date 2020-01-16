Video
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:33 PM
Home Front Page

Man beaten after pulling gun on protesters irked by jam at Shahbagh

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

A woman trying to save her husband from angry protesters who were beating him up after he pulled a gun on the demonstrators demanding that the date of Dhaka city polls be changed for Saraswati Puja at Shahbagh in Dhaka on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A man has been beaten by a mob after he pulled a revolver on protesters amid a demonstration staged by Dhaka University students blocking Shahbagh streets demanding a review of city polls day.
The man, Alif Rushdi Hasan, 45, was sent to hospital for treatment after interrogation at a police station, SM Shamim, a senior assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said.




Son of Mosleh Uddin from the capital's Sutrapur, Alif is a businessman residing in Dubai, according to police.
The revolver and a shotgun, which was also found in his car, were licenced, police said.
Alif and the protesters started an altercation after he demanded that the demonstrators let his car pass by. His wife and children were in the car.
The protesters got angry and beat him up when he pulled the gun at one stage of the altercation. Police rescued him later.    -bdnews24.com



