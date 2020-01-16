Man beaten after pulling gun on protesters irked by jam at Shahbagh



A woman trying to save her husband from angry protesters who were beating him up after he pulled a gun on the demonstrators demanding that the date of Dhaka city polls be changed for Saraswati Puja at Shahbagh in Dhaka on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The man, Alif Rushdi Hasan, 45, was sent to hospital for treatment after interrogation at a police station, SM Shamim, a senior assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said.









Son of Mosleh Uddin from the capital's Sutrapur, Alif is a businessman residing in Dubai, according to police.

The revolver and a shotgun, which was also found in his car, were licenced, police said.

Alif and the protesters started an altercation after he demanded that the demonstrators let his car pass by. His wife and children were in the car.

