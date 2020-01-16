Video
City polls hold back disclosure of AL front committees

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Hedayet Ullah Khan

The front organisations of Awami League (AL) were asked to announce full committees within seven days after its national councils but none of those could do so in around one and a half month.
The top leaders of the organisations claimed that they had been waiting for the upcoming polls to two city corporations of Dhaka to come to an end.
After the elections, they will announce full committees incorporating the qualified leaders from central and field levels.
While talking to this correspondent, some of the top leaders said they were not announcing committees as deprived leaders might become inactive ahead of the city corporation polls.
Some of the leaders informed that they would seek CVs from qualified leaders after the polls. Scrutinizing the CVs and considering their previous sacrifices and contributions, the leaders will be picked up for the new central committees.
According to central AL office sources, the central and Dhaka city level councils of the associated bodies were held in between November 6 and 30 last year.
Of those, Bangladesh Krishok League's (BKL) council was held on November 6, Bangladesh Shramik League's (BSL) on November 9, Bangladesh Awami Swechchhasebak League's (BASL) on November 16, Bangladesh Awami Jubo League's on November 23 and Awami Motsyajibi League's council was held on November 29.
At the same time, the councils of Awami League's Dhaka north and south city units' councils were held on November 30. Swechchhasebak League's two city units' councils were also held on November 16 along with its central council. While talking to The Daily Observer, BKL President Shamir Chanda said, "We have submitted a draft copy of 111-member full committee to AL President Sheikh Hasina.
"Party's General Secretary asked us to wait till the city polls as it would be scrutinized after the city election."
Once, we get approval from the AL top brass, it would be published immediately, he added. Dhaka North City Swechchhasebak League President Ishaq Miah told The Daily Observer that they were now passing a busy time for Dhaka city polls.
"We have collected CVs from interested leaders. A plenty of CVs were received. Those are being examined. Hopefully, we will be able to complete everything by first half of February."
"Those who have clean image will be given priority in the committee." Ishaq added.
On the other hand, President of Dhaka south city Swechchhasebak League Kamrul Hassan Ripon said they were working to form a full committee.
Dhaka north city AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman told the Daily Observer, "Hopefully we are going to publish our full committee in the first week of February by consulting with AL President Sheikh Hasina. It is delayed due to the Dhaka city polls."


