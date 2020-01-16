Jatiya Party plunges  into crisis again





After a brief interval, internecine conflict has gripped Jatiya Party again following a decision of its Chief patron Raushan Ershad to include 16 new leaders in the party's central presidium and committee.

Raushan Ershad, also the leader of the opposition in Jatiya Sangsad (JS), claimed the appointment was given under the authority bestowed upon her by the party constitution.

However, Party's Chairman GM Quader and Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga didn't make any official comment over the issue.

But a release of Jatiya Party signed by the party Chairman's Deputy Press Secretary Khandker Deloar Jalali on Wednesday claimed that the constitution of the party didn't give any authority to its chief patron to appoint someone in party's any position.

The party constitution only authorized its chairman to appoint any leaders in its any position. None except the chairman has the authority to appoint someone in the party, it said.

The release on appointment of the 16 persons in party posts which was sent to different media houses were given to create unnecessary confusion and debate," he said.

He also urged the media not to publish such a report that may create controversy among its leaders and activists across the country.

Earlier on the day, a release signed by Raushan Ershad, the widow of Jatiya Party founder HM Ershad, was sent to different media offices inducting 16 people, including her son Rahgir Al Mahi Shaad, into the policymaking panel of the party.

Previously Raushan was the senior co-chairman of the party but now she is serving as the party's Chief Patron, a new post created during its last council when Ershad's brother GM Quader retained the chairmanship.

In the release, Raushan appointed her son Rahgir Al Mahi Shaad, an MP from Rangpur, and former presidium member Abdus Sattar as the party's co-chairmen.

At the same time, party's senior leaders Delowar Hossain Khan, Iqbal Hossain Raju, Nure Hasna Chowhdury Lily, Rawshan Ara Mannan, Fakhuruzzaman Jahangir, Kazi Mamunur Rashid, Mahzabin Murshed, Nurul Islam Omar and Arifur Rahman Khan were included in the presidium.

Party leaders Amanat Hossain Amanat and Md Yahia were included as vice chairman while Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan and Rezaul Karim were made its Joint Secretary General, it said.

On Wednesday (Jan 15), the letter was forwarded to Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga.

The letter said that Raushan made the appointment by the 'powers vested upon her as the chief patron' and that it would be effective immediately.

While talking to journalists, Raushan said, "The persons whose sacrifice and contributions were not taken into accounts at the last council were included on the lists. As the Chief Patron, I have made the appointments."

She also informed that party's former presidium member Md. Khaled Akhter would also be included in the presidium soon.

When contacted, Jatiya Party Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga, said he hadn't yet received any letter from Raushan Ershad.









But, preferring anonymity a presidium member claimed that Ranga had indeed received the letter.





