Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:33 PM
Ishraque indicted in graft case, trial begins on Feb 9

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday framed charges against Ishraque Hossain, BNP-nominated mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), in a corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Ishraq, son of former Dhaka city mayor and BNP leader late Sadeque Hossain Khoka, was present in the court.
He pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka's Special Judge's Court-4 read out the charges before him.
The court rejected the discharge petition filed by Ishraque. After framing charges, the judge fixed February 9 to start trial of the case.
On September 5 in 2008, the ACC issued a notice to Ishraq for submitting his wealth statement. As he was not present in the house, the ACC hung the notice on a wall beside the gate of the house.
As Ishraque failed to submit wealth statement in the stipulated time, ACC Assistant      Director Shamsul Alam filed  the case with Ramna Police Station on August 29 in 2010.
Ishraq filed a petition with the High Court seeking anticipatory bail about eight years later.




Prior to that, he filed a writ petition challenging the notice, which was later rejected by the court.


