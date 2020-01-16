Hearing on cognizance on Jan 21





Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order after scrutinizing the records of the case, Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul confirmed the news to the Daily Observer on Wednesday.

Earlier on January 13, the case record was transferred to the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court from the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court .

Another court on January 5 ordered the authorities concerned to publish newspaper notices on four fugitives.

On January 5, three

months after the incident, fugitive accused Morshed Amartya Islam surrendered before a Dhaka court.

After hearing on bail petition a Metropolitan Magistrate sent Morshed to jail rejecting his bail prayer.

With Morshed 22 accused are now in jail. Morshed was a student of BUET's 17th batch and a student of Mechanical Engineering Department.

On November 13, police submitted a charge sheet against 25 students of BUET in the murder case.

Now three accused Morsheduzzaman alias Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim and Muztaba Rafid remain fugitives in the sensational murder case.

Abrar, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), was beaten to death at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall in the early hours of October 7 last year.









The murder triggered a firestorm of protests across the country. Many took to social media to demand justice for Abrar.





The trial court on Wednesday fixed January 21 for deciding whether the charge sheet against 25 accused in the BUET student, Abrar Fahad murder case, will be taken into cognizance or not.Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order after scrutinizing the records of the case, Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul confirmed the news to the Daily Observer on Wednesday.Earlier on January 13, the case record was transferred to the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court from the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court .Another court on January 5 ordered the authorities concerned to publish newspaper notices on four fugitives.On January 5, threemonths after the incident, fugitive accused Morshed Amartya Islam surrendered before a Dhaka court.After hearing on bail petition a Metropolitan Magistrate sent Morshed to jail rejecting his bail prayer.With Morshed 22 accused are now in jail. Morshed was a student of BUET's 17th batch and a student of Mechanical Engineering Department.On November 13, police submitted a charge sheet against 25 students of BUET in the murder case.Now three accused Morsheduzzaman alias Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim and Muztaba Rafid remain fugitives in the sensational murder case.Abrar, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), was beaten to death at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall in the early hours of October 7 last year.The murder triggered a firestorm of protests across the country. Many took to social media to demand justice for Abrar.