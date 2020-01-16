Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:32 PM
Home Front Page

Abrar Murder

Hearing on cognizance on Jan 21

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Court Correspondent

The trial court on Wednesday fixed January 21 for deciding whether the charge sheet against 25 accused in the BUET student, Abrar Fahad murder case, will be taken into cognizance or not.
Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court   passed the order after scrutinizing the records of the case, Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul confirmed the news to the Daily Observer on Wednesday.
Earlier on January 13, the case record  was  transferred  to the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions  Judge's Court from the  Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court .
Another court on January 5 ordered the authorities concerned to publish newspaper notices on four fugitives.
On  January 5, three
months after the incident, fugitive accused Morshed Amartya Islam surrendered before a Dhaka court.
After hearing on bail petition a Metropolitan Magistrate  sent Morshed to jail rejecting his bail prayer.
With Morshed 22 accused are now in jail. Morshed was a student of BUET's 17th batch and a student of Mechanical Engineering Department.
On November 13, police submitted a charge sheet against 25 students of BUET in the murder case.
Now three accused Morsheduzzaman alias Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim and Muztaba Rafid remain fugitives in the sensational murder case.
Abrar, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), was beaten to death at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall in the early hours of October 7 last year.




The murder triggered a firestorm of protests across the country. Many took to social media to demand justice for Abrar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man beaten after pulling gun on protesters irked by jam at Shahbagh
City polls hold back disclosure of AL front committees
Russian PM quits, as Putin calls for constitutional overhaul
Jatiya Party plunges  into crisis again
BRAC, German Dev Bank jointly launch ‘Climate Bridge Fund’
Ishraque indicted in graft case, trial begins on Feb 9
Hearing on cognizance on Jan 21
Climate change to displace 4cr people in Bangladesh: PM


Latest News
Modi conveys warm wishes for Hasina
UK sees higher demand for credit card borrowing
Stocks bask in U.S.-China trade-deal afterglow
Business investment into Singapore surges to 7-yr high
IT export to exceed RMG earnings soon, Joy hopes
Quader says: EC not working at govt order
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
3 to walk gallows for Gaibandha killing
Dams on Algi River cause extinction of water species
Most Read News
Trial against mayoral candidate Ishraq begins
BdNOG hosts eleventh confce
The Door
Bus-ambulance collision kills 3
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in shootout
Provision of PEC examinee expulsion cancelled
Quader, Nanak off to S’pore for treatment
Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup
Flight operations resume after 6 hrs at Dhaka airport
Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft