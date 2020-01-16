Verdict in Ctg mass killing case likely on Jan 23





Advocate Ibrahim Hussain Chowdhury Babul, ex-member of Bangladesh Bar Council, told the Daily Observer that the verdict in the mass killing case is expected to be delivered on January 23

(Thursday).

On January 24 in 1988, as many as 24 people were killed and over 200 others injured when police opened fire on a procession of the 15-party alliance led by Sheikh Hasina in the port city. The then CMP xcommissioner Mirza Rakibul Huda ordered the police to open fire on the procession.

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina along with some senior leaders of the party arrived in Chattogram in the morning. Later, she was leading a procession on board a truck to the venue of a public rally at Laldighi Maidan.

Police intercepted the procession barricading the road in front of Kotwali Police Station. When the processionists tried to remove the barricade, the CMP Commissioner Mirza Rakibul Huda ordered his force to open fire.

The indiscriminate firing left at least 24 people dead and over 100 injured. Sheikh Hasina escaped the attack as the party activists surrounded her and formed a human wall around her.

Almost after five years of the massacre, lawyer Shahidul Huda filed a murder case against 46 perpetrators, including the then CMP commissioner Mirza Rakibul Huda.

In 1996, CID was given the charge to investigate the case. CID submitted a charge sheet on December 12, 1997. A complementary charge sheet was filed on December 3 in 1998. On May 9 in 2000, the court framed charges against eight of the 46 suspects. All of them were police.

Among the accused, Inspector Govinda Chandra Mandal remained absconding since the case was filed. Constable Bashir Ahmed and constable Abdus Salam died and the rest were released on bail in 2003..















