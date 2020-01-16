Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:32 PM
Home Front Page

Dhaka elected president of UNICEF’s Executive Board

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh's Permanent Representative (PR) to the United Nations Ambassador, Rabab Fatima has been unanimously elected president of the UNICEF
Executive Board at elections held on Tuesday at the UN Headquarters in New York. Bangladesh was earlier elected to the Executive Board for the term 2019-2021 representing the group of Asia-Pacific Sates, according to a message from the Bangladesh Permanent Mission at the UN.
With this election, Bangladesh will be able to contribute further to the work of the United Nations, this time in providing strategic guidance to its agency specializing in the children's causes, said the release. Vice-presidents will be the PRs of Lithuania and Morocco and DPRs of Brazil and Switzerland, it added.
In her acceptance speech, Ambassador Rabab Fatima thanked the Board members for electing her and for their confidence in Bangladesh's leadership to address the challenges that continue to affect children across the globe, and for meaningful and impactful 2020 for UNICEF. Ambassador Fatima recently joined as the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York.
However, Fatima also assured UNICEF that the new Executive Board will work hard to bring new ideas to uplift the wellbeing of children and fight for their rights.
She applauded UNICEF's persistent endeavor to improve the wellbeing of children and emphasized that Bangladesh would help ensure, among other things that UNICEF activities are responsive to the needs and priorities of the recipient countries. UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore welcomed the new President and said that UNICEF looked forward to benefiting from her experience and wisdom.




She also expressed optimism that Ambassador Fatima would spearhead the bureau's guidance to the work of UNICEF. She succeeded Ambassador Masud Bin Momen as Bangladesh's Permanent Representative who served as the Vice President of UNICEF Executive Board in 2019. Bangladesh was earlier elected to the Executive Board for the term 2019-2021 representing the group of Asia-Pacific Sates.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man beaten after pulling gun on protesters irked by jam at Shahbagh
City polls hold back disclosure of AL front committees
Russian PM quits, as Putin calls for constitutional overhaul
Jatiya Party plunges  into crisis again
BRAC, German Dev Bank jointly launch ‘Climate Bridge Fund’
Ishraque indicted in graft case, trial begins on Feb 9
Hearing on cognizance on Jan 21
Climate change to displace 4cr people in Bangladesh: PM


Latest News
Modi conveys warm wishes for Hasina
UK sees higher demand for credit card borrowing
Stocks bask in U.S.-China trade-deal afterglow
Business investment into Singapore surges to 7-yr high
IT export to exceed RMG earnings soon, Joy hopes
Quader says: EC not working at govt order
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
3 to walk gallows for Gaibandha killing
Dams on Algi River cause extinction of water species
Most Read News
Trial against mayoral candidate Ishraq begins
BdNOG hosts eleventh confce
The Door
Bus-ambulance collision kills 3
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in shootout
Provision of PEC examinee expulsion cancelled
Quader, Nanak off to S’pore for treatment
Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup
Flight operations resume after 6 hrs at Dhaka airport
Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft