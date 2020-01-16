Video
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:32 PM
Home Back Page

DU students stand by father of rape victim ‘Swapan mama’

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
DU Correspondent

A number of socio-cultural organizations based on Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University on Wednesday extend their support towards the popular tea vendor Swapan mama whose daughter was raped by a neighbour in Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila last year.
Though the trial of the rape case is still ongoing, Swapan mama and his family members are now living in fear of arrest as the family of the rape accused has recently filed two cases of narcotics against Swapan mama and his son.




At a press conference held at the Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA) office, they demanded withdrawal of the cases filed against Swapan mama and capital punishment of the rapist.
"All the TSC based organizations have been protesting against rapes and all forms of sexual harassment since long. It's a matter of sorrow that Swapan mama now has to appear before the court as an accused of false cases, not to get justice over the rape of his daughter,"Rayhanul Islam Abir, president of DUJA  said while reading out a written statement.
We demand withdrawal of the false cases filed against Swapan mama and maximum punishment of the rapist.
At the programme, Dhaka University Film Society General Secretary B M Jobol E Rahamat announced their next course of action.



« PreviousNext »

