Cops foil DU students’ march to EC





They blockaded Shahbagh intersection for an hour after cops stopped them to march towards Election Commissioner (EC) building.

The students gathered in front of Raju sculpture at1pm and staged demonstrations carrying placards.

As per their scheduled programme, the students also tried to march towards Election Commission's office in Agargaon, but were barred by police near the National Museum at Shahbagh. Then they took position at the intersection to stage their protests.

Addressing a protest rally afternoon, spokesperson of the protest Utpal Biswas condemned the remarks made by Election Commission Senior Secretary Md Alamgir about holding polls on the day of Saraswati puja.

He announced to block Shahbagh intersection today (Thursday) around 11am with the same demands before withdrawing the blockade at 3pm.

Utpal, vice-president (VP) of Jagannath hall union and also general secretary of Chhatra League's hall unit, said, "We always celebrate Swaraswati puja in a non-communal manner with those who belong to other religions.

"Puja and polls should not be held on the same day. We demand immediate rescheduling of Dhaka city polls."

On Tuesday, the High Court turned down a petition filed seeking a rescheduling of Dhaka south and north city corporation elections slated for January 30.

Later that day, agitating students blocked the intersection around 5pm leaving thousands of citizens trapped in massive gridlocks on the connecting roads.

The protesting students also gave an 18-hour ultimatum to the Election Commission to reschedule the polls.

After the commission announced on December 22 last year that polls to DSCC and DNCC would be held on January 30, 2020, the members of the Hindu community protested the decision as they were set to celebrate Saraswati Puja on January 29-30.









Matters became more complicated with the school holiday calendar sanctioned by the government, marking January 29 for the Hindu religious festival.





Protesting students of Dhaka University on Wednesday continued their protest demanding deferment of Dhaka city polls as it coincided with Saraswati Puja.They blockaded Shahbagh intersection for an hour after cops stopped them to march towards Election Commissioner (EC) building.The students gathered in front of Raju sculpture at1pm and staged demonstrations carrying placards.As per their scheduled programme, the students also tried to march towards Election Commission's office in Agargaon, but were barred by police near the National Museum at Shahbagh. Then they took position at the intersection to stage their protests.Addressing a protest rally afternoon, spokesperson of the protest Utpal Biswas condemned the remarks made by Election Commission Senior Secretary Md Alamgir about holding polls on the day of Saraswati puja.He announced to block Shahbagh intersection today (Thursday) around 11am with the same demands before withdrawing the blockade at 3pm.Utpal, vice-president (VP) of Jagannath hall union and also general secretary of Chhatra League's hall unit, said, "We always celebrate Swaraswati puja in a non-communal manner with those who belong to other religions."Puja and polls should not be held on the same day. We demand immediate rescheduling of Dhaka city polls."On Tuesday, the High Court turned down a petition filed seeking a rescheduling of Dhaka south and north city corporation elections slated for January 30.Later that day, agitating students blocked the intersection around 5pm leaving thousands of citizens trapped in massive gridlocks on the connecting roads.The protesting students also gave an 18-hour ultimatum to the Election Commission to reschedule the polls.After the commission announced on December 22 last year that polls to DSCC and DNCC would be held on January 30, 2020, the members of the Hindu community protested the decision as they were set to celebrate Saraswati Puja on January 29-30.Matters became more complicated with the school holiday calendar sanctioned by the government, marking January 29 for the Hindu religious festival.