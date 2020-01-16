Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:32 PM
Home Back Page

Cops foil DU students’ march to EC

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
DU Correspondent

Protesting students of Dhaka University on Wednesday continued their protest demanding deferment of Dhaka city polls as it coincided with Saraswati Puja.
They blockaded Shahbagh intersection for an hour after cops stopped them to march towards Election Commissioner (EC) building.
The students gathered in front of Raju sculpture at1pm and staged demonstrations carrying placards.
As per their scheduled programme, the students also tried to march towards Election Commission's office in Agargaon, but were barred by police near the National Museum at Shahbagh. Then they took position at the intersection to stage their protests.
Addressing a protest rally afternoon, spokesperson of the protest Utpal Biswas condemned the remarks made by Election Commission Senior Secretary Md Alamgir about holding polls on the day of Saraswati puja.
He announced to block Shahbagh intersection today (Thursday) around 11am with the same demands before withdrawing the blockade at 3pm.
Utpal, vice-president (VP) of Jagannath hall union and also general secretary of Chhatra League's hall unit, said, "We always celebrate Swaraswati puja in a non-communal manner with those who belong to other religions.
 "Puja and polls should not be held on the same day. We demand immediate rescheduling of Dhaka city polls."
On Tuesday, the High Court turned down a petition filed seeking a rescheduling of Dhaka south and north city corporation elections slated for January 30.
Later that day, agitating students blocked the intersection around 5pm leaving thousands of citizens trapped in massive gridlocks on the connecting roads.
The protesting students also gave an 18-hour ultimatum to the Election Commission to reschedule the polls.
After the commission announced on December 22 last year that polls to DSCC and DNCC would be held on January 30, 2020, the members of the Hindu community protested the decision as they were set to celebrate Saraswati Puja on January 29-30.




Matters became more complicated with the school holiday calendar sanctioned by the government, marking January 29 for the Hindu religious festival.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two ‘Rohingya drug dealers’ among three killed in ‘shootouts’
DU students stand by father of rape victim ‘Swapan mama’
Cops foil DU students’ march to EC
Father arrested for abetting daughter’s rape
Effort on to issue insurance policy thru scheduled banks
Annual exercise of Bangladesh Navy held
HC orders action against JUST VC
Two ‘Rohingya drug dealers’ among three killed in ‘shoutouts’


Latest News
Modi conveys warm wishes for Hasina
UK sees higher demand for credit card borrowing
Stocks bask in U.S.-China trade-deal afterglow
Business investment into Singapore surges to 7-yr high
IT export to exceed RMG earnings soon, Joy hopes
Quader says: EC not working at govt order
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
3 to walk gallows for Gaibandha killing
Dams on Algi River cause extinction of water species
Most Read News
Trial against mayoral candidate Ishraq begins
BdNOG hosts eleventh confce
The Door
Bus-ambulance collision kills 3
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in shootout
Provision of PEC examinee expulsion cancelled
Quader, Nanak off to S’pore for treatment
Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup
Flight operations resume after 6 hrs at Dhaka airport
Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft