Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:32 PM
Home Back Page

Father arrested for abetting daughter’s rape

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent 

Police have arrested a man accused of abetting the rape of his teenage daughter in exchange for a loan waiver at Kamrangirchar on the outskirts of the capital.
'Liton', 35, was apprehended in Betria Ghat on Tuesday night, said Kamrangirchar Police Inspector Mostafa Anwar.
Law enforcers have launched a manhunt for the perpetrator, identified as Abul Hossain, a local poultry trader.
The victim's mother lives abroad while her father supplied chicken to Abul Hossain's business, Mostafa said. The father took a loan from Abul a year ago.
"When the victim's father failed to repay the loan, Abul sought to have a physical relationship with the girl in order to settle the debt.
Liton agreed to the proposal and tortured the girl when she refused to take part in the arrangement. He later forced his daughter to engage in sexual activities with Abul by keeping her in captivity."




The girl later confided to a woman who called 999 for assistance before police rescued the girl and took her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Police later arrested Liton.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two ‘Rohingya drug dealers’ among three killed in ‘shootouts’
DU students stand by father of rape victim ‘Swapan mama’
Cops foil DU students’ march to EC
Father arrested for abetting daughter’s rape
Effort on to issue insurance policy thru scheduled banks
Annual exercise of Bangladesh Navy held
HC orders action against JUST VC
Two ‘Rohingya drug dealers’ among three killed in ‘shoutouts’


Latest News
Modi conveys warm wishes for Hasina
UK sees higher demand for credit card borrowing
Stocks bask in U.S.-China trade-deal afterglow
Business investment into Singapore surges to 7-yr high
IT export to exceed RMG earnings soon, Joy hopes
Quader says: EC not working at govt order
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
3 to walk gallows for Gaibandha killing
Dams on Algi River cause extinction of water species
Most Read News
Trial against mayoral candidate Ishraq begins
BdNOG hosts eleventh confce
The Door
Bus-ambulance collision kills 3
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in shootout
Provision of PEC examinee expulsion cancelled
Quader, Nanak off to S’pore for treatment
Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup
Flight operations resume after 6 hrs at Dhaka airport
Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft