Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:32 PM
Home Back Page

Effort on to issue insurance policy thru scheduled banks

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Jibon Islam

As subscribers have no confidence in the country's insurance companies, an initiative has been taken to issue insurance policies through the scheduled banks.
Although most of the scheduled banks are already issuing such insurance policies for its clients while disbursing loans, the government is planning to make it mandatory.
Under the new mechanism, the scheduled banks will be responsible for the policies. The clients will get their insurance benefits from the banks that issued the policies, in case of necessity, according to the Bangladesh Bank sources.
The sources claimed to make 'Bank-Insurance' mandatory, the Bangladesh Bank and the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA), the regulatory body for the insurance companies, have been working together.
The two authorities have already held a meeting to finalise the procedures and terms of references (ToR) to be included for ensuring the facilities. Once the procedures and ToRs are finalised through further meetings, the two authorities would sign an agreement in this regard.
The BB sources claimed that following the proposal of the IRDA, the Bangladesh Bank has taken the steps to include the scheduled banks in the insurance issuing scheme. The central bank has got huge response in this regard from the private scheduled banks.
The banks, which have expressed their interests, are the City Bank, Eastern Bank, BRAC Bank, United Commercial Bank, Bank Asia, Mutual Trust Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank and ICB Islamic Bank. At the same time, a foreign bank 'Standard Chartered Bank' is also interested.
But, the public banks have not yet shown their interest in this regard. The Bangladesh Bank is working to convince the public bank managements over the proposal.
According to the BB and IDRA officials, the Bank-Insurance scheme was started in the European countries like France and Spain in 1980. The policy has got popularity in the countries due to its successful operation.
After experiencing successes in the countries, some banks of African and Latin American countries have also started the scheme. Following their success stories, some Asian countries like Malaysia, Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines have also started it. They have also got success.
In this situation, Bangladesh has taken the steps to introduce the Bank-Insurance scheme in all the public and private scheduled banks.
The BB is analysing and examining the prospects of introducing the new policy following the sections 7 (1) (Dha) and 7 (3) of the Bank Company Act that whether the new system will be viable or not. If it is found viable, the BB will take a decision and issue a circular to introduce the new method for all banks of the country.
Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Serajul Islam told the Daily Observer that they are planning to introduce the new method of issuing Bank-Insurance to fulfill the demands of their client. If the decision is finalized once, all the banks will have to be ready to issue the policies.
But, the policies will only be issued after getting the BB circular in this regard, he added.




It would impact the insurance sector as most clients may regain their confidence in taking the policies. The banks will not charge the client extra or try to make additional profits, he claimed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two ‘Rohingya drug dealers’ among three killed in ‘shootouts’
DU students stand by father of rape victim ‘Swapan mama’
Cops foil DU students’ march to EC
Father arrested for abetting daughter’s rape
Effort on to issue insurance policy thru scheduled banks
Annual exercise of Bangladesh Navy held
HC orders action against JUST VC
Two ‘Rohingya drug dealers’ among three killed in ‘shoutouts’


Latest News
Modi conveys warm wishes for Hasina
UK sees higher demand for credit card borrowing
Stocks bask in U.S.-China trade-deal afterglow
Business investment into Singapore surges to 7-yr high
IT export to exceed RMG earnings soon, Joy hopes
Quader says: EC not working at govt order
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
3 to walk gallows for Gaibandha killing
Dams on Algi River cause extinction of water species
Most Read News
Trial against mayoral candidate Ishraq begins
BdNOG hosts eleventh confce
The Door
Bus-ambulance collision kills 3
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in shootout
Provision of PEC examinee expulsion cancelled
Quader, Nanak off to S’pore for treatment
Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup
Flight operations resume after 6 hrs at Dhaka airport
Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft