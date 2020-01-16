Annual exercise of Bangladesh Navy held



Bangladesh Navy has conducted successful surface to surface missile test at Chattogram edge in the Bay of Bengal.The missile was fired from BNS Durjoy on Wednesday, the third and final day of 'Exercise Safe Guard 2019. The missile hit the target set 12-kilometre away successfully. photo : ispr

Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest on the concluding day.

He observed the exercise from the navy ship 'BNS Bangabandhu'.

Navy Chief AMMM Aurangzeb Chowdhury was also present on the occasion alongside other dignitaries.

Frigate, Corvette, OPV, Minesweeper, petrol craft, large number of missile boats, Navy's Maritime Patrol Air Craft and helicopters took part in the 18-day exercise.

Bangladesh Coastguard, Army and Air Force and other maritime organizations concerned participated in the programme.

The main themes of the exercise were to protect the country's sovereignty on the maritime boundary.

Different techniques of naval ships and operations, such as surveillance in the sea area, search and rescue operations, logistical operations, landing operations, and the protection of maritime establishments in the coastal area were the events highlighted in the four-phase exercise.









Caption: Planning Minister MA Mannan from BNS Bangabandhu observes annual sea exercise of Bangladesh Navy 'Exercise Safeguard-2019' in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday.





