Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:32 PM
Home Back Page

Annual exercise of Bangladesh Navy held

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Navy has conducted successful surface to surface missile test at Chattogram edge in the Bay of Bengal.The missile was fired from BNS Durjoy on Wednesday, the third and final day of 'Exercise Safe Guard 2019. The missile hit the target set 12-kilometre away successfully. photo : ispr

Bangladesh Navy has conducted successful surface to surface missile test at Chattogram edge in the Bay of Bengal.The missile was fired from BNS Durjoy on Wednesday, the third and final day of 'Exercise Safe Guard 2019. The missile hit the target set 12-kilometre away successfully. photo : ispr

The annual sea exercise of Bangladesh Navy 'Exercise Safeguard-2019' ended on Wednesday with successful firing of missiles in the Bay.
Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest on the concluding day.
He observed the exercise from the navy ship 'BNS Bangabandhu'.
Navy Chief AMMM Aurangzeb Chowdhury was also present on the occasion alongside other dignitaries.
Frigate, Corvette, OPV, Minesweeper, petrol craft, large number of missile boats, Navy's Maritime Patrol Air Craft and helicopters took part in the 18-day exercise.
Bangladesh Coastguard, Army and Air Force and other maritime organizations concerned participated in the programme.
The main themes of the exercise were to protect the country's sovereignty on the maritime boundary.
Different techniques of naval ships and operations, such as surveillance in the sea area, search and rescue operations, logistical operations, landing operations, and the protection of maritime establishments in the coastal area were the events highlighted in the four-phase exercise.




Caption: Planning Minister MA Mannan from BNS Bangabandhu observes annual sea exercise of Bangladesh Navy 'Exercise Safeguard-2019' in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two ‘Rohingya drug dealers’ among three killed in ‘shootouts’
DU students stand by father of rape victim ‘Swapan mama’
Cops foil DU students’ march to EC
Father arrested for abetting daughter’s rape
Effort on to issue insurance policy thru scheduled banks
Annual exercise of Bangladesh Navy held
HC orders action against JUST VC
Two ‘Rohingya drug dealers’ among three killed in ‘shoutouts’


Latest News
Modi conveys warm wishes for Hasina
UK sees higher demand for credit card borrowing
Stocks bask in U.S.-China trade-deal afterglow
Business investment into Singapore surges to 7-yr high
IT export to exceed RMG earnings soon, Joy hopes
Quader says: EC not working at govt order
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
3 to walk gallows for Gaibandha killing
Dams on Algi River cause extinction of water species
Most Read News
Trial against mayoral candidate Ishraq begins
BdNOG hosts eleventh confce
The Door
Bus-ambulance collision kills 3
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in shootout
Provision of PEC examinee expulsion cancelled
Quader, Nanak off to S’pore for treatment
Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup
Flight operations resume after 6 hrs at Dhaka airport
Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft