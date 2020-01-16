HC orders action against JUST VC





The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and KM Kamrul Kader passed the order following a writ petition and directed the Cabinet secretary to take actions within one month against the JUST VC, registrar and public relations officer.

Former additional attorney general MK Rahman appeared for the petitioner while deputy attorney general ABM Abdullah Al Bashar Mahmud represented the state.

The writ petition was filed by Jashore Sadar upazila vice chairman Md Anwar Hossain Bipul, also a former general secretary of Jashore District Chhatra League.

A committee was formed headed by an additional secretary of the ministry of education to investigate the distorting photographs allegation.

On October 15 in 2019 the investigation committee found truth in the allegations.









The report said the VC's name was placed above the name of Bangabandhu and pictures of Bangabandhu and Prime Minister were inappropriately cut in the desk calendar.





