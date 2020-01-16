Two â€˜Rohingya drug dealersâ€™ among three killed in â€˜shoutoutsâ€™





Our Cox's Bazar correspondent added that two 'Rohingya drug dealers' were killed in a gunfight with the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Teknaf Upazila of Cox's Bazar early Wednesday.

The deceased are Abul Hasim, 30, son of Hossain Sharif and Mohammad Ayub, 24, son of Shamsul Alam. Both were residents of Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Ukhiya.

The RAB sources said acting on a tip off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive Road around 1:00am. Sensing presence of the team, the drug trader gang, who were smuggling drugs, started opening fire on the RAB personnel, forcing them to fire back.

After the gun-battle, the elite force men rescued bullet injured Hashim and Ayub from the spot and took the duo to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex.

Later, they were shifted to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where the duo succumbed to their injuries. The bodies were sent to the hospital morgue.

Bangladesh is currently hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingyas in camps in the coastal district of Cox's Bazar. Most of them fled their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine State since August 2017.

Many Rohingya are accused of being involved in smuggling, drug dealing, mugging and various other crimes.

A number of Rohingyas, suspected to be drug dealers, have been killed in alleged gunfights with the law enforcement agencies over the months.

Our Faridpur correspondent added that an accused in several cases was killed in a reported gunfight with police in Boalmari Upazila of Faridpur early Wednesday.

Deceased Enayet Hossain, 30, was a resident of Banchaki village under Chatul union in the upazila. He was an accused in 13 cases, including of murder, robbery and rape, filed with different police stations, said police. Additional Superintendent of Faridpur Police (ASP) Md Jamal Pasha said police arrested Enayet from Hatfazilpur Bazar area in Shailkupa upazila of Jhenidah district on Tuesday. According to information gathered from him, police along with Enayet conducted a drive at Barankul village to recover arms.

During the drive, his cohorts opened fire on policemen, forcing them to fire back that led to a gunfight.

After the gunfight, police found bullet-injured Enayet while others managed to escape the place, said the ASP. He was taken to Boalmari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Police also recovered a one shooter gun, four bullets and two sharp weapons from the scene, he added.

















