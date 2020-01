Serena Williams, back in the wins, aims to end long Slam record quest

Serena Williams of the US poses with her trophy after winning against Jessica Pegula of the US during their women's singles final match during the Auckland Classic tennis tournament in Auckland on January 12, 2020. photo: AFP

The American has been on the cusp of history since 2017, when she won her 23rd Major trophy in Melbourne, but after returning from giving birth has suffered straight-sets defeats in four Slam finals.

The signs are good for the 38-year-old Williams, who broke a three-year title drought at last week's Auckland Classic a result that will not have gone unnoticed by her younger rivals.

Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Naomi Osaka are among her genuine challengers, but pressure and expectation will also pose problems for Williams as she pursues the 24 Grand Slam titles won by the Australian Margaret Court between 1960 and 1973.

"That was really important for me and I just want to build on it," Williams, now ranked ninth in the world, said after triumphing in Auckland on Sunday.

The former number one, who celebrated on court with daughter Olympia, donated her US$43,000 winner's cheque to victims of the Australian bushfires.









Practice and qualifying have been disrupted in Melbourne this week because of toxic air pollution from the deadly fires, but organisers are confident the tournament will proceed as planned.

Williams has now won 73 WTA titles over four decades and although she is scaling back the number of tournaments she plays, there is no indication she plans to retire imminently.

Williams's latest Grand Slam final heartbreak came at the US Open, where she was stunned by Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu.

Williams the highest-paid female athlete in the world last year with earnings close to US$30 million, according to Forbes -- afterwards played down her bid for Court's record. -AFP MELBOURNE, JAN 15: Serena Williams is ominously back to winning ways as she looks to finally complete her long quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.The American has been on the cusp of history since 2017, when she won her 23rd Major trophy in Melbourne, but after returning from giving birth has suffered straight-sets defeats in four Slam finals.The signs are good for the 38-year-old Williams, who broke a three-year title drought at last week's Auckland Classic a result that will not have gone unnoticed by her younger rivals.Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Naomi Osaka are among her genuine challengers, but pressure and expectation will also pose problems for Williams as she pursues the 24 Grand Slam titles won by the Australian Margaret Court between 1960 and 1973."That was really important for me and I just want to build on it," Williams, now ranked ninth in the world, said after triumphing in Auckland on Sunday.The former number one, who celebrated on court with daughter Olympia, donated her US$43,000 winner's cheque to victims of the Australian bushfires.Practice and qualifying have been disrupted in Melbourne this week because of toxic air pollution from the deadly fires, but organisers are confident the tournament will proceed as planned.Williams has now won 73 WTA titles over four decades and although she is scaling back the number of tournaments she plays, there is no indication she plans to retire imminently.Williams's latest Grand Slam final heartbreak came at the US Open, where she was stunned by Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu.Williams the highest-paid female athlete in the world last year with earnings close to US$30 million, according to Forbes -- afterwards played down her bid for Court's record. -AFP