Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:31 PM
Home Sports

Kerber suffers Australian Open injury setback

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Kerber suffers Australian Open injury setback

Kerber suffers Australian Open injury setback

ADELAIDE, JAN 15: Angelique Kerber's preparations for the opening Grand Slam of the year were dealt a blow Wednesday when she was forced to retire from the Adelaide International with back pain.
The German, a former world number one who won the Australian Open in 2016, pulled out when behind 6-3, 2-0 in her second-round clash with Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.
The ninth seed began showing serious signs of the back problem early in the second set then stopped after two points in the third game on her own serve, calling for the trainer.
A medical evaluation on court ended with the 31-year-old world number 18 calling it quits against her teenaged opponent.
Yastremska kept calm during the delay, reading what she called "secret" notes.
"I didn't want to lose focus," said the world number 24, who has won three titles over the past two seasons.
On other courts, Croat Donna Vekic rallied past Maria Sakkari of Greece 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, winning in two hours and overcoming six aces while breaking four times.
She moved into a quarter-final against Yastremska.
In the men's draw, Russian Andrey Rublev, who the Qatar Open at the weekend, began his Australian adventure by beating American Sam Querrey 6-3, 6-3 to move into a last eight clash against Britain's Dan Evans.
Rublev, who missed six weeks in 2019 with a wrist injury, improved to a perfect 5-0 for the season.
The Russian did not let a delayed flight from Doha disrupt his on-site training in Adelaide, with the third seed ready to go against Querrey.
"It's important that I have mental confidence," he said. "One day you still can play so good, the other day can be not that good.
"At the end it's all about how you accept these things and how you will find the solution if you're not playing well."
Rublev's win in Doha moved him up to number 18 in the world.
"It's an amazing feeling to be top 20 for the first time, but there are still so many things that I can improve," he said.




South African qualifier Lloyd Harris also advanced to the quarters with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 win over Chile's sixth seed Christian Garin.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rajshahi cruise to final winning thriller
Serena Williams, back in the wins, aims to end long Slam record quest
Mourinho plants seed of doubt over injured Kane's Euro 2020 hopes
Kerber suffers Australian Open injury setback
Lukaku double sends Inter into cup quarters, Lazio and Napoli cruise
Will he, won't he? Guessing game on Dhoni's cricket future
Australia pummel India by 10 wickets
Freedom of expression helps Mushfiqur shine as leader


Latest News
Modi conveys warm wishes for Hasina
UK sees higher demand for credit card borrowing
Stocks bask in U.S.-China trade-deal afterglow
Business investment into Singapore surges to 7-yr high
IT export to exceed RMG earnings soon, Joy hopes
Quader says: EC not working at govt order
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
3 to walk gallows for Gaibandha killing
Dams on Algi River cause extinction of water species
Most Read News
Trial against mayoral candidate Ishraq begins
BdNOG hosts eleventh confce
The Door
Bus-ambulance collision kills 3
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in shootout
Provision of PEC examinee expulsion cancelled
Quader, Nanak off to S’pore for treatment
Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup
Flight operations resume after 6 hrs at Dhaka airport
Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft