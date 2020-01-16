Bangladesh lost to Palestine by the same 2-0 margin



Palestine boys celebrating after winning the opening match of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup football against host Bangladesh at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The two rivals met for the last time in 2018 on October 10 in the second semi-final of Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2018 in Cox's Bazar. The Arab state won that match by 2-0 margin to confirm the final where they beat Tajikistan by 4-3 to clinch the title.

Palestine is 106th in the FIFA World ranking while Bangladesh is 187th.

However, this Palestine is not the main national team as it has only eight booters from the national team while others were picked from the Olympic team or clubs. Despite the fact, the host failed to do well against them.

Before Wednesday, the two met four times in different arenas. In those meets. Palestine won three matches while played one draw.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh played well in the first few minutes starting the match with a 4-1-4-1 formation. They could go ahead in the 15th minute. But, the fellow booters failed to convert a corner of midfielder Mamunul Islam.

Palestine booters managed to breach the defence line of the host in the 30th minute and open the net. Taking control over a long cross of midfielder O'Day Kharoub, striker Khaled Salem made no mistake in sending the ball home.

Two minutes right after that, Bangladesh boys squandered a certain goal as Mamunul took a corner on which defender Tapu Barman failed to head timely.

Palestine extended the margin finally in the 58th minute. Palestine key player Mohamed Darwish curved a cross from a 30-yard distance which defender Yeasin Khan failed to clear timely and founding the ball, striker Layth Kharoub hit the net quickly.









Palestine will play its next match against Sri Lanka on 17 January, Friday while Bangladesh will engage with Sri Lanka in the last match of the group on 19 January, Sunday.

Now, two East Africa rivals Mauritius and Burundi will play the first match of Group-B today (Thursday) at 5:00pm at the same venue.



