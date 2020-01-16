Currencies mark time before trade deal













Though the formal agreement, due in early US hours, is aimed at drawing a line under 18 months of tit-for-tat tariff hikes that have hurt global growth, it will not end the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

"I don't think the market is fully convinced about a closure on the trade conflict front as the issue has caused a lot of damage to the world economy," said Neil Mellor, a senior FX strategist at BNY Mellon in London.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said existing tariffs on Chinese goods would stay, pending further talks.

