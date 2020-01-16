Video
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:30 PM
Bridge Chemie dominates BD ceramic market

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020
Business Correspondent

Bridge Chemie, is supporting ceramic and textile sectors which are helping the country's economic growth by supplying imported ingredients and raw materials to the relevant local manufacturers and exporters.
Established in the year 2004 it has become a leading indenting house, importer and stocker for machineries, equipment, spares, accessories, raw-materials, chemicals, etc. to serve the Ceramic, Textile, Cement, Rubber Industries and commercial traders/importers in Bangladesh.
It is helping local ceramic industries with its expert manpower including engineers and different professionals of high tech fields. it has also extended its services to textile sector and within a short span of time it has achieved revolutionary success.
Over the last 15 years the company's annual turnover has reached over Tk1 billion which is perhaps a big success by a local indenting firm.
The imported items along with its local products are necessary raw materials, minerals, printing, machinery, spares and a good numbers of industrial primary raw materials for local ceramic and textile sector.
It has also readily acquired international partnerships to serve local textile manufactures for printing 100 per cent export grade garments.
It indents high quality heat transfer printing and screen printing colors, chemicals & machines from top manufacturers across the globe mainly from UK, US, China, Germany, France, Italy India and many others.




It has started manufacturing essential screen printing machines & accessories for the textiles printing industry and has opted to assemble and manufacture such machines to support local textiles printing entrepreneurs to help them conveniently run their businesses and accelerate production.


