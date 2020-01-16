Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:30 PM
Home Business

Dutch-Australian JV to invest in Bangladesh shipbuilding sector

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Gentium-Damen, a joint venture of Dutch based Damen Group and Australia based Gentium Solutions has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Industry of Bangladesh in Dhaka to establish and develop a shipbuilding and ship repair industry in Bangladesh.
The aim is to build ships in Bangladesh, with a long-term view of serving export markets. The partners in the MoU will undertake a number of tasks in this direction, traders in the shipbuilding sector said.
The standard of the facility will be sufficient for the construction and delivery of seagoing vessels able to compete in the global marketplace.
As part of their role in the MoU, Gentium-Damen will facilitate a transfer of technology and knowledge to help Bangladeshi personnel develop the skills required to serve the international maritime industry.
As a result of this, the MoU will create significant training and employment opportunities within Bangladesh.
According to shipbuilders news portal ShipInsight : Area Director Asia Pacific of Damen Shipyards Group Roland Briene, who signed the MoU on behalf of Damen, said, "We are very pleased to be participating in this MoU. Damen has a long track record of skills and knowledge transfer of which we are immensely proud.
"It is our philosophy and practice to help develop the shipbuilding and maritime industries in the countries in which we operate. This includes investing in the establishment of high quality facilities and equipment and the training of local personnel.
"Time and again we have witnessed this leading to the establishment of sustainable shipbuilding initiatives able to serve the global marketplace. We are very much looking forward to applying our experience, along with our partners Gentium and the Ministry of Industry, here in Bangladesh."  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Currencies mark time before trade deal
Bridge Chemie dominates BD ceramic market
Etihad Airways partners with easyJet
Malaysia Airlines suspends Boeing 737 MAX deliveries
Dutch-Australian JV to invest in Bangladesh shipbuilding sector
Oil drops as US-China trade deal may not stoke demand
Sonali Intellect Ltd outgoing Chairman Vishwanath Prabhu (right) congratulating newly appointed Chairman
Jesika Ferdousi Islam, MP (Reserve) and Mercantile Bank Ltd Chapainababganj Branch Manager


Latest News
Modi conveys warm wishes for Hasina
UK sees higher demand for credit card borrowing
Stocks bask in U.S.-China trade-deal afterglow
Business investment into Singapore surges to 7-yr high
IT export to exceed RMG earnings soon, Joy hopes
Quader says: EC not working at govt order
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
3 to walk gallows for Gaibandha killing
Dams on Algi River cause extinction of water species
Most Read News
Trial against mayoral candidate Ishraq begins
BdNOG hosts eleventh confce
The Door
Bus-ambulance collision kills 3
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in shootout
Provision of PEC examinee expulsion cancelled
Quader, Nanak off to S’pore for treatment
Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup
Flight operations resume after 6 hrs at Dhaka airport
Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft