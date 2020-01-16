

Sonali Intellect Ltd outgoing Chairman Vishwanath Prabhu (right) congratulating newly appointed Chairman Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan with a floral boutique at the company's 19th board meeting in the capital recently. Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan is also served as a Sonali Bank Ltd CEO and Managing Director. Sonali Intellect Ltd provides cutting edge financial technology solutions to Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sectors in Bangladesh. photo: Bank