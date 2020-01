Jesika Ferdousi Islam, MP (Reserve) and Mercantile Bank Ltd Chapainababganj Branch Manager











Jesika Ferdousi Islam, MP (Reserve) and Mercantile Bank Ltd Chapainababganj Branch Manager H M Kausarul Islam attend, blankets distribution among cold-hit poor people of the area, organised by the bank at the premises of Chapainawabganj Government Women's college on Wednesday. photo: Bank