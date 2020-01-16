Khondoker Rashed Maqsood new Standard Bank MD



Khondoker Rashed Maqsood has been appointed as Managing Director (MD) and CEO of Standard Bank Ltd recently, according to Press release.Prior joining SBL, he was the Managing Director of NRBC Bank Ltd and also worked as the Managing Director and City Country Officer of Citibank N. A. Bangladesh.Rashed completed his MBA in Finance from IBA of University of Dhaka and started his career with AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK as a Management Trainee in 1992.In 2011, Rashed had been appointed as Managing Director and Citi Country Officer of the Citibank, Bangladesh. He was also an Advisor to the Board of Directors of MIDAS Finance Ltd., Dhaka, Bangladesh.