The Body Shop opens 2nd outlet in Bangladesh



The Body Shop South Asia Senior Manager Marketing Tarana Ahmed and Bangladesh Manager Operations Abdul Mohimen Sumon pose during the opening of the second store of the brand at Bashundara City, Dhaka.

The outlet is located within easy access in ground floor at Bashundhara City Shopping complex, marking the widespread appeal of a brand that has become Bangladesh's most trusted in skincare and beauty over a short span of time.

The Body Shop is the exclusive partner of Quest Holdings Bangladesh, said a press release.

Famous for its pioneering use of natural ingredients in high-quality cosmetic and toiletry products and its ethical conscience, The Body Shop is a truly global brand with over 3,200 stores and Bangladesh is its 70th global market.

In 2018, The Body Shop opened its flagship retail store on Jamuna Future Park.

Both the stores have a wide range of product across Skincare, Bath and Body, Cosmetics, Hair, Fragrance, Gifts, Accessories, and many more. All the products are 100 per cent vegetarian and animal cruelty free, the release added.

The customers can also become a member of a unique reward programme of The Body Shop Bangladesh, known as 'Love Your Body Club'.

Loyalty members will receive special privileges, reward points, and members' only discounts.

They will also get a 10 per cent discount on all MRP purchases at The Body Shop retail stores for one full year from the date of becoming a member.















