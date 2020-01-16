Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) DG Dr. Abul Kalam Azad

Video
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:29 PM
Home Business

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) Director General Dr. Abul Kalam Azad and Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI) Agribusiness Managing Director and CEO Dr. F H Ansarey shaking hands after signing an Technical Collaboration Agreement on behalf of their organisation in presence of their colleagues in the city on Wednesday. Under this agreement both organisations will support each other to conduct crop research, development and improvement of agronomic practices. Both organizations will exchange materials to carry forward their research programmes.


