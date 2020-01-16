Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:29 PM
Home Business

Robi adopts a new tagline to further digital aspirations

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Desk

Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed captures his workforce in a selfie at his company's head office in Dhaka.

Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed captures his workforce in a selfie at his company's head office in Dhaka.

Robi Axiata Limited has adopted a new tagline with a view to promote itself as a full-fledged digital brand in the market.
Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, launched the new tagline- "Life-e notun experience", along with a completely new look and feel at the Robi Corporate Office.
Unveiling of the new tagline comes as part of the company's long-term commitment to transform itself into a full-fledged digital company that works towards enabling a better future for all through digital innovation.  
With digital lifestyle becoming part of the mainstream market ever greater number of people using digital technology in multifarious ways.
The key driver behind this is the people's desire to have a new experience in life supported by digital solution.
 As a customer-centric company, Robi has been quick at responding to the new trend in the market by adopting the new tagline- "Life-e notun experience".
The use of both, Bangla and English in the tagline also denotes the changing landscape of the society that is becoming increasingly comfortable to use both the languages in the same vein.
Therefore, the new tagline is intended to give the company a modern outlook in tune with the societal changes taking place.
Now that Robi has adopted a new tagline, the old tagline- "Jole Uthun Apon Shoktite", will be discontinued.
The old tagline represented a time when the company's main goal was to encourage people to unleash their potential using the mobile connectivity offered by the company.
Now that the country has made significant strides towards creating a digital society, people's aspiration have also evolved- the new tagline represents the new aspiration of the people around the digital future.
Robi believes that the new tagline will add to the vitality of the company. Given the leadership position enjoyed by the company in 4G service, the refreshed look and feel of the brand will help it to forge a deeper relationship with its customers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Currencies mark time before trade deal
Bridge Chemie dominates BD ceramic market
Etihad Airways partners with easyJet
Malaysia Airlines suspends Boeing 737 MAX deliveries
Dutch-Australian JV to invest in Bangladesh shipbuilding sector
Oil drops as US-China trade deal may not stoke demand
Sonali Intellect Ltd outgoing Chairman Vishwanath Prabhu (right) congratulating newly appointed Chairman
Jesika Ferdousi Islam, MP (Reserve) and Mercantile Bank Ltd Chapainababganj Branch Manager


Latest News
Modi conveys warm wishes for Hasina
UK sees higher demand for credit card borrowing
Stocks bask in U.S.-China trade-deal afterglow
Business investment into Singapore surges to 7-yr high
IT export to exceed RMG earnings soon, Joy hopes
Quader says: EC not working at govt order
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
3 to walk gallows for Gaibandha killing
Dams on Algi River cause extinction of water species
Most Read News
Trial against mayoral candidate Ishraq begins
BdNOG hosts eleventh confce
The Door
Bus-ambulance collision kills 3
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in shootout
Provision of PEC examinee expulsion cancelled
Quader, Nanak off to S’pore for treatment
Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup
Flight operations resume after 6 hrs at Dhaka airport
Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft