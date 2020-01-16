Robi adopts a new tagline to further digital aspirations



Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed captures his workforce in a selfie at his company's head office in Dhaka.

Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, launched the new tagline- "Life-e notun experience", along with a completely new look and feel at the Robi Corporate Office.

Unveiling of the new tagline comes as part of the company's long-term commitment to transform itself into a full-fledged digital company that works towards enabling a better future for all through digital innovation.

With digital lifestyle becoming part of the mainstream market ever greater number of people using digital technology in multifarious ways.

The key driver behind this is the people's desire to have a new experience in life supported by digital solution.

As a customer-centric company, Robi has been quick at responding to the new trend in the market by adopting the new tagline- "Life-e notun experience".

The use of both, Bangla and English in the tagline also denotes the changing landscape of the society that is becoming increasingly comfortable to use both the languages in the same vein.

Therefore, the new tagline is intended to give the company a modern outlook in tune with the societal changes taking place.

Now that Robi has adopted a new tagline, the old tagline- "Jole Uthun Apon Shoktite", will be discontinued.

The old tagline represented a time when the company's main goal was to encourage people to unleash their potential using the mobile connectivity offered by the company.

Now that the country has made significant strides towards creating a digital society, people's aspiration have also evolved- the new tagline represents the new aspiration of the people around the digital future.

Robi believes that the new tagline will add to the vitality of the company. Given the leadership position enjoyed by the company in 4G service, the refreshed look and feel of the brand will help it to forge a deeper relationship with its customers.















