Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:29 PM
Business

Akash DTH introduces cash-back offer

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The country's only legal DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider Akash has introduced a cash back on purchasing new DTH connection in January 2020.
The first, second and third prizes for the first week have been handed over on Tuesday at the headquarter of Beximco Communications Limited in Dhaka.
The first, second and third winners of the first week of January 2020 are respectively Nabil Ahmed Nawaz from Sylhet, Noor-e-Alam and Md. Saleh Uddin Mahmud.
Weekly winners will get Tk 1 lakh as first prize, Tk 20,000 second prize, TK 10,000 as third prize and Tk 5,000 as fourth prize.
Customers can avail the opportunity to win the offers by answering few quiz questions in four different weeks of this month. First prize winner, in each week, will get One Lac Taka.
Anyone buying Akash connection in January 2020 and recharging their account are eligible to participate the `January Cash Back Campaign'. Customers needs to give a missed call to a certain number after receiving an SMS to participate the quiz and to give right answer to some simple question.
Whoever gives a correct answer will get a sure shot cash back of 100 Taka in their Akash account and the top winners will be selected on the fastest finger first basis.



