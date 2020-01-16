Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:29 PM
Home Business

European shares tread water as US-China trade pact imminent

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

European shares tread water as US-China trade pact imminent

European shares tread water as US-China trade pact imminent

Jan 15: European shares were flat on Wednesday ahead of the signing of an initial trade deal between Washington and Beijing, as comments from the US Treasury Secretary on China tariffs somewhat dimmed optimism.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.01per cent by 0850 GMT.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said tariffs on Chinese goods would remain until a second phase of a US-China trade deal. His comments came hours before the signing of an agreement that seeks to ease prolonged trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.
The Phase 1 deal will lead to China buying more US products, but does not tackle issues such as subsidies. However, the fine print on the deal is yet to be released.
"Markets aren't going to be moving in any reasonable way until we get things declared in terms of details on the deal," said David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets in London.
"We're getting some sort of deal, that's why we've been setting record highs. And given that how much positive news has been baked in, the deal would have to be phenomenal to trigger a next round of buying."
Healthcare was the best performing sector, led by a 3.5per cent rise in pharmaceuticals developer Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB. Madden said the sector was benefiting from defensive plays, given that there was a dearth of major market-driving news.
Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International was the best performer on the STOXX 600, hitting a record high after it reported a strong fourth-quarter order intake.
Automobile stocks were the worst performers in the euro zone, shedding about 0.8per cent.
German car parts maker Hella GMBH extended losses to a second session after it posted lower first-half earnings and warned that a strong market recovery was unlikely.




Stocks in Germany fell about 0.1per cent after the EU bloc's biggest economy marked a GDP growth of 0.6per cent in 2019, the weakest expansion rate since 2013.
Talks between EU and US trade representatives in Washington this week are also a point of focus, given the strained relations between the two over US tariffs and aircraft subsidy disputes.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Currencies mark time before trade deal
Bridge Chemie dominates BD ceramic market
Etihad Airways partners with easyJet
Malaysia Airlines suspends Boeing 737 MAX deliveries
Dutch-Australian JV to invest in Bangladesh shipbuilding sector
Oil drops as US-China trade deal may not stoke demand
Sonali Intellect Ltd outgoing Chairman Vishwanath Prabhu (right) congratulating newly appointed Chairman
Jesika Ferdousi Islam, MP (Reserve) and Mercantile Bank Ltd Chapainababganj Branch Manager


Latest News
Modi conveys warm wishes for Hasina
UK sees higher demand for credit card borrowing
Stocks bask in U.S.-China trade-deal afterglow
Business investment into Singapore surges to 7-yr high
IT export to exceed RMG earnings soon, Joy hopes
Quader says: EC not working at govt order
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
3 to walk gallows for Gaibandha killing
Dams on Algi River cause extinction of water species
Most Read News
Trial against mayoral candidate Ishraq begins
BdNOG hosts eleventh confce
The Door
Bus-ambulance collision kills 3
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in shootout
Provision of PEC examinee expulsion cancelled
Quader, Nanak off to S’pore for treatment
Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup
Flight operations resume after 6 hrs at Dhaka airport
Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft