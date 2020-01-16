DSE, CSE rebound after continuous fall





The was encouraged for the fresh investment as the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is scheduled to sit with the capital market stakeholders and regulatory body officials next week to find ways to bring bulls back to the bearish market.

DSEX, the prime index of the major bourse DSE increased by 31.97 points to 4068.20 points and its other two indices DS-30 and DSE Shariah (DSES)gained by 9.59 points and 7.22 points to 1371.23 and 914.25 points respectively, at the close of the session.

Earlier in the last eight consecutive days the DSEX lost 411 points.

Among the traded companies prices in the DSE increased for 210 companies, decreased for 94 and prices remained unchanged for 49 companies.

Despite gaining from rapid falling on the previous days total transaction on Wednesday was lower than on Tuesday to Tk2.43 billion which on the day before was Tk2.63 billion with market capitalization of Tk3.15 trillion.

The port city bourse CSE on the day also gained by 96 points to 12391 points and the total transacted amount was Tk80 million. Prices of shares increased for 121 companies, decreased for 78 and remained unchanged for 33 companies of the traded 232 companies.

Despite his repeated efforts and calls the market is going downward and investors are seeking to 'way out' as prices of the most of the shares are reducing every day which turned a record low this week.

Small investors' unity council also staged demonstration in front of the DSE old office in Motijheel on Tuesday where they demanded resignation of the regulatory body BSEC Chairman blaming him failed to revive the falling market.

















