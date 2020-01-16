Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:28 PM
Home Business

DSE, CSE rebound after continuous fall

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rebounded on Wednesday following eight days of free fall as investors picked up new challenges of fresh investment.
The was encouraged for the fresh investment as the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is scheduled to sit with the capital market stakeholders and regulatory body officials next week to find ways to bring bulls back to the bearish market.
DSEX, the prime index of the major bourse DSE increased by 31.97 points to 4068.20 points and its other two indices DS-30 and DSE Shariah (DSES)gained by 9.59 points and 7.22 points to  1371.23 and 914.25 points respectively, at the close of the session.
Earlier in the last eight consecutive days the DSEX lost 411 points.
Among the traded companies prices in the DSE increased for 210 companies, decreased for 94 and prices remained unchanged for 49 companies.
Despite gaining from rapid falling on the previous days total transaction on Wednesday was lower than on Tuesday to Tk2.43 billion which on the day before was Tk2.63 billion with market capitalization of Tk3.15 trillion.
The port city bourse CSE on the day also gained by 96 points to 12391 points and the total transacted amount was Tk80 million. Prices of shares increased for 121 companies, decreased for 78 and remained unchanged for 33 companies of the traded 232 companies.
Despite his repeated efforts and calls the market is going downward and investors are seeking to 'way out' as prices of the most of the shares are reducing every day which turned a record low this week.
Small investors' unity council also staged demonstration in front of the DSE old office in Motijheel on Tuesday where they demanded resignation of the regulatory body BSEC Chairman blaming him failed to revive the falling market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Currencies mark time before trade deal
Bridge Chemie dominates BD ceramic market
Etihad Airways partners with easyJet
Malaysia Airlines suspends Boeing 737 MAX deliveries
Dutch-Australian JV to invest in Bangladesh shipbuilding sector
Oil drops as US-China trade deal may not stoke demand
Sonali Intellect Ltd outgoing Chairman Vishwanath Prabhu (right) congratulating newly appointed Chairman
Jesika Ferdousi Islam, MP (Reserve) and Mercantile Bank Ltd Chapainababganj Branch Manager


Latest News
Modi conveys warm wishes for Hasina
UK sees higher demand for credit card borrowing
Stocks bask in U.S.-China trade-deal afterglow
Business investment into Singapore surges to 7-yr high
IT export to exceed RMG earnings soon, Joy hopes
Quader says: EC not working at govt order
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
3 to walk gallows for Gaibandha killing
Dams on Algi River cause extinction of water species
Most Read News
Trial against mayoral candidate Ishraq begins
BdNOG hosts eleventh confce
The Door
Bus-ambulance collision kills 3
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in shootout
Provision of PEC examinee expulsion cancelled
Quader, Nanak off to S’pore for treatment
Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup
Flight operations resume after 6 hrs at Dhaka airport
Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft