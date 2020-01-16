Video
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:28 PM
Digital Bangladesh fair begins in city today

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Correspondent

Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar flanked by Post and Telecommunications Division Secretary Md. Nur-Ur-Rahman and BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque, speaking at a press conference at the BICC, in city on Wednesday.

A three-day 'Digital Bangladesh Mela' begins in city today (Thursday) aiming to demonstrate influence of 5G Technology in the highway of information technology and overall progress of digital Bangladesh campaign.
Prime Minister's Information and Communication Technology Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy is scheduled to inaugurate the fair in capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) with the theme "Highways of Technology in Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla".
Both government and private entities in digital technology sector will take part in the event being organized by Posts and Telecommunications Division, said Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar at a press conference on Wednesday at the BICC.
Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry AKM Rahmatullah and Post and Telecommunications Division Secretary Md. Nur-Ur-Rahman will be special guests at the inaugural function to be chaired by the minister.
The minister said one of the main goals of Digital Bangladesh Mela is to highlight the advancement and innovation of digital technology, ensure suitable human resources, build a bridge between mass people and advanced digital technology as well as showcase progress of "digital Bangladesh" campaign.
Post and Telecommunications Division Secretary Md. Nur-Ur-Rahman and Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Jahurul Haque were present at the press conference.
Jabbar said a total of 82 firms including ISPS, Broadband internet, triple play technology (land phone, internet and cable TV connection in single cable), mobile apps, parental control and other technologies would be showcased in the Mela.
He said the Mela will be held in the "Mujib Year" as the government wants to turn this event as one of the best fairs in the world considering technological advancement.
BSS adds: He said following the successes of Bangladesh in rolling out Digital Bangladesh campaign, India announced such campaign in 2014 followed by the Maldives in 2015 and lately Pakistan in December 2019.
"Bangladesh has now transformed into a country which is now exporting digital devices ��Bangladesh is now exporting mobile phone sets to USA alongside exporting laptops to Nigeria and Nepal. We'll export motherboards very soon," he added.
Answering a question, Jabbar said booklets would be distributed among the visitors free of cost on the Mela premises highlighting various aspects of digital security as the government is also working across the country to create awareness of digital security.
He also stressed the need for incorporating the issue of data security in the current Digital Security Act or framing a new law in this regard adding, "We're very much aware of Digital Security and we'll do whatever necessary to cover the risk encompassing digital security."




The Post and Telecommunications Minister said the government is working to frame a "roadmap" for the 5G technology to avail the facilities from IOT, robotics, big data or block chain.
He said that the visitors at the Mela would be able to get access without any fee through registering at https//www.digitalbangladeshmela.org.bd/.


