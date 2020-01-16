

Women in Digital announces Bangabandhu Nat'l Hackathon for Women

National Hackathon for Women believes in a Bangladesh where women of our age take entrepreneurial initiatives and start impacting lives using digital platforms and technologies. Your creativity and innovation can create a good number of jobs and help Bangladesh grow economically in a sustainable manner.

"National Hackathon for Women 2020" is open for all women and girls passionate about ICT. In a 36 hour long contest, participants will design solutions, build prototypes, test it and validate the innovations.

For the experienced ones, this is your time to showcase your leadership and team-building skills and have fun while creating things with like-minded people.

Contestants will be challenged in the following categories:

* Learning & Education (knowledge, science, skills, etc)

* Health & Wellbeing (medical care, sport, lifestyle, etc)

* Culture & Tourism (heritage, travel, subcultures, etc)

* Media & Entertainment (news & journalism, entertainment, games etc)

* Business & Commerce (innovative services, security, finance, marketing, etc)

* Agriculture & Environment (climate, green technology, green energy, etc)

* Inclusion & Empowerment (Child marriage, diversity, gender, social justice, human rights, etc)

* Smart Settlements & Urbanization (mobility, productive work, sustainable living, etc)

* IoT

They are bringing industry experts to judge your innovations. There are amazing things as a prize for the top teams.

Benefits:

*Prizes for the winners

*Networking opportunity









*Opportunity to showcase your talent in the technological sector.

Eligibilities: Open for all female candidates.

Apply through the application link https://www.youthop.com/bd/competitions/bangabandhu-national-hackathon-for-women-2020-in-bangladesh?ref=browse_page.

