Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:28 PM
Home Young Observer

Women in Digital announces Bangabandhu Nat'l Hackathon for Women

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
YO Desk

Women in Digital brings first-ever National Hackathon for Women in partnership with ICT Division and in association with Innovation Hub Bangladesh and Dynamic Hubs. Their goal is to help you shape your dream, bringing your ideas into digital products like apps, websites and other online services. This is your opportunity to learn from industry experts, design solutions, make your own living and changing our communities.
National Hackathon for Women believes in a Bangladesh where women of our age take entrepreneurial initiatives and start impacting lives using digital platforms and technologies. Your creativity and innovation can create a good number of jobs and help Bangladesh grow economically in a sustainable manner.
"National Hackathon for Women 2020" is open for all women and girls passionate about ICT. In a 36 hour long contest, participants will design solutions, build prototypes, test it and validate the innovations.
For the experienced ones, this is your time to showcase your leadership and team-building skills and have fun while creating things with like-minded people.
Contestants will be challenged in the following categories:
* Learning & Education (knowledge, science, skills, etc)
* Health & Wellbeing (medical care, sport, lifestyle, etc)
* Culture & Tourism (heritage, travel, subcultures, etc)
* Media & Entertainment (news & journalism, entertainment, games etc)
* Business & Commerce (innovative services, security, finance, marketing, etc)
* Agriculture & Environment (climate, green technology, green energy, etc)
* Inclusion & Empowerment (Child marriage, diversity, gender, social justice, human rights, etc)
* Smart Settlements & Urbanization (mobility, productive work, sustainable living, etc)
* IoT
They are bringing industry experts to judge your innovations. There are amazing things as a prize for the top teams.
 Benefits:
*Prizes for the winners
*Networking opportunity




*Opportunity to showcase your talent in the technological sector.
 Eligibilities: Open for all female candidates.
Apply through the application link https://www.youthop.com/bd/competitions/bangabandhu-national-hackathon-for-women-2020-in-bangladesh?ref=browse_page.
Application Deadline: January 20, 2020.



