

BITS organizes awareness programme at Dhaka

BITS is a youth based social organization, with the motto 'unified to change'. Most of the members of BITS are still students from various colleges and universities. The founder of BITS, Ahnaf Tazwar Rahman, initiated this organization with the belief of reforming the society bits by bits. Notable members of BITS who has worked hard day and night to make BITS stronger, as well as this event a success, are Saiyara Roja, Shahriar Omi, Tanzin Mosharref Purba, Nishat Salsabil, Md Rakibul Islam Rahat, Naafiz Rahman, Anika Bushra and Afrin Jahan.

This event was organized to raise awareness on menstrual cycle and female reproductive health among the adolescent girls of this Peace Home. Even in this modern era, with all kinds of updated technology within everyone's reach, a large number of girls around the world are still not aware of the vital issues related to menstrual hygiene as well as the problems that can be caused during menstruation due to lack of awareness and care.

To spread knowledge about menstrual cycle among these underprivileged children, EYElash conducted a complete session to enlighten them. The members of EYElash talked about their own first experience of menstruation, the taboos that go around in the society, the do's and don'ts during this period of time, and also how can these girls take measures to protect themselves from any type of disease related to menstruation.

At the onset of the event, Murshida Akter Kanta, Co-Founder of LEEDO, talked about the wonderful journey this Peace Home. Then, Afrin Jahan, on behalf of BITS, talked about menstrual cycle and her daily life experiences regarding this issue. Next, EYElash conducted their session, which was followed by speeches from the respected guests Md Ally (Engineer, Austin City Government, TX, USA), Sausan Rahmatullah (Ex USA Embassy Students Counsellor), and Brother Nicolas, on their thoughts about this issue. Then, the sanitary napkins were distributed among the girls of Peace Home. The event ended with songs sung by the Co-Founder of BITS, Ibrahim Kamrul Shafin, where the children of LEEDO also joined in to make song and poetry performances.

The adolescent girls of today are the future of our tomorrow. If they cannot have a healthy life, the whole society will become diseased. So, it is our duty to make sure that from today onwards, no girl should remain unaware of the precautionary steps that needs to be followed to have a healthy menstrual.

Writer is working as General Secretary of BITS.































