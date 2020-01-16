

The Door

"Sorry..." Elettra mumbled.

She wasn't watching her step. She wasn't thinking straight. Heck wasn't even thinking about what she was doing!

Elletra (El) Brooke life was turned upside down since the moment she came out of the womb. As if living among 'normal' people wasn't hard enough, she had to have her ring stolen.

'Left, straight, left again, right, straight once more.'

Only directions to her desired destination were on her head as she ran across the winding road, occasionally stopping for a breath of air.

'Gosh, I really need to get in shape,' She thought.

She hurried on her way again, pulling her coat closer to her body to block the wind.

At last, after two turns, and a narrow escape from creepy men in a dark alley, she reached the front door of an old gray house, with paint peeling off the walls and sharp splinters of wood on the railings along the porch. There was a single rocking chair over there, still moving in the autumn breeze.

The area around the house was a clearing, with a few pine and hardwood trees, with the ground covered in a lush green carpet of grass littered with pine cones and wildflowers. Parts of an old, worn down fence were still around, the faded white paint still visible.

A sign at the front read, 'Hygge Fælde'

"This must be it then," Elettra mumbled, looking down at the small note that she had been carrying, the sign confirming that this was the place she had been looking for.

The house, judging from its description, looked old. But there was something different about it. She didn't feel scared. It was radiating this warm, welcoming aura...a soothing hum that could be felt in her bones, calming her...But scaring her more so, like something she shouldn't be involved in.

It's like her instincts told her to leave immediately, but the rest of her was drawn to the old house.

El threw those emotions away immediately. She needed the ring. She really did. No matter what, she needs to get it back.

Elettra lightly tapped at the door. No answer.

She knocked, old, dry paint falling off from the worn-out wood at the force.

No answer.

Impatience getting the best of her, she reached out and turned the rusty doorknob, surprised to find it unlocked. The door creaked creepily as it swung open slowly.

Elletra shrieked as something red and fiery shot out of the entrance, causing her eyes nearly to be blinded by something that looked like a fireball...wait, no, a bird, with orange and red tail feathers, with a hint of black. It's body consisted of various shades of yellow, red and orange, finally changing to light blue as it headed up the neck to the beak, which was a deep shade of red. And were those..fangs?

Elettra was definitely confused.

The bird sat on the edge of the roof, preening it's feathers. Each movement made its body shimmer, like a moving flame.

What are you...? Thought El, as she inched closer.

The phoenix looked at her with its deep jet black eyes, staring into her soul.

She was fascinated. She never saw such a creature before...

Sounds of cracking and breaking came from the entrance, snapping Brielle out of her trance.

"Sorry, gotta go, bye!"

The ring must be found. It's crucial. Although she felt scared, she bravely went forward into the pitch black darkness.

She heard the door creak, closing shut behind her. Trapping her in.

Elettra could feel fear rising up inside of her as her breathing got ragged and her heartbeat accelerated.

She ran back, towards the door, or where she thought it was previously located.

She only ran into a cold, hard wall. There was nothing there.

She really was trapped.

She tried to think of what to do, but her mind was blank. She never liked the dark, it made her feel vulnerable and scared.

Just then, Elettra remembered: She brought a backpack! That should have a flashlight, right?

Taking off her backpack, she rummaged through it.

Grabbing the flashlight, she immediately turned it on. The electric light lit up the room. El squinted, her eyes getting adjusted to the light.

She was in a room with brick walls, a tapestry of rose bushes, ivies, and grape vines covering most of it. It reminded her about a book she once read...

But there was one problem.

Where's the door?

Writer is a student of Sunbeams School, Dhaka































