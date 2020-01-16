Farmer electrocuted

GOPALGANJ, Jan 15: A farmer was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Moshahak Shikder, 55, was a resident of Sonakur Purbapara area in the upazila.

Locals said the man was electrocuted by an electrified trap set up in a seedbed in the area to kill rats, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital where he was declared dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Md Monirul Islam confirmed the news.







