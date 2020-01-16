Two-day information fair ends in Khulna





District administration and district chapter of Sachetan Nagarik Committee (SANAC) jointly organised the fair. Earlier, on Tuesday, Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque formally inaugurated the fair through cutting red tape as chief guest. Later, a discussion meeting was held on the fair premises with Additional Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hossain in the chair.

Among othe4rs, Additional Police Commissioner SM Fazlur Rahman, Director of the divisional office of Anti-Corruption Commission Md Abdul Gaffar, President of Khulna Press Club S M Nazrul Islam, Deputy Director (DD) of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection SM Nazimul Islam, and DD of Khulna PID Md Javed Iqbal also addressed the meeting.

Vice President of SANAC A K Hiru delivered the welcome speech in the function.

Speakers said proactive disclosure of information regarding all development works at grassroots level can ensure proper utilisation of resources and put a check on corruption.









They also said successful implementation of the RTI Act can play a vital role towards supplementing the government efforts of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. Mayor Khaleque said the basic objective of SDGs is to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. He said the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has adopted diversified steps to attain the goals within stipulated time.





