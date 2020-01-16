Three killed in road mishaps in 2 dists





BHOLA: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in the district in two days.

A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Ratanpur Bazaar area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Maisha, 3, was the daughter of Mohiuddin Mia of Sarder Bari area in Shibpur Union of the upazila.

Locals said the girl was crossing the road in the said area at 1:30pm. At that time, an auto-rickshaw hit her, leaving her seriously injured.

She was rushed to Bhola Sadar Hospital where she was declared dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhola Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, and said the body was sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

On the other hand, a trolley driver was killed in an accident on the Bhola-Char Fasson Internal Highway in Uttar Joynagar Boxkhali Bridge area in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Md Tyebur Rahman, 40, was the son of Kashem Ali of Char Bhuta Union in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.

Police and locals said the deceased was going to Bhola from Lalmohan along with goods on his trolley. On the way, the vehicle fell in a roadside ditch in the said area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Daulatkhan PS OC Bazlur Rahman confirmed the news and said police recovered the body and handed it over to family members.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident on the Katla-Shibpur Road in Birampur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Shahinur Islam Shahin, 30, was the son of late Ashraful Islam of Achintapur Village in the upazila.

Deceased's sister Kamrunnahar said Shahinur was travelling to Katla Bazaar riding motorcycle at 1pm. At that time, a truck was being lifted by a sand-laden trolley, but the truck fell upon the motorcycle accidentally, leaving Shahinur dead on the spot.

OC (Investigation) of Birampur PS Motiar Rahman confirmed the incident.

The truck driver and his helper fled the scene, the OC added.





















