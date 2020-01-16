83 nabbed in Rajshahi





Additional Superintend of Police Ifte Khayer Alam, in a press release on Tuesday, said a total of 51 people were arrested on different charges in the district.

Godagari Model Police Station (PS) arrested 22, Puthia PS 12, Charghat PS six, Mohanpur PS four, Tanore Police Station three, Bagha PS two, and Bagmara and Durgapur PSs one each.

Of them, 34 had arrest warrants, 13 were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on different charges.

On the other hand, RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner Golam Ruhul Kuddus, in the same press release, said police arrested a total of 32 people on different charges from the city.

Boalia Model PS arrested seven, Motihar and Belpukur PSs six each, Rajpara three, Paba and Kashiadanga PSs and Detective Branch of Police two each, and Chandrima, Kataklhali, Shah Makhdum and Damkura PSs one each.

Of these, nine had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on different charges.























RAJSHAHI, Jan 15: District Police and Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in separate drives from Monday morning till Tuesday morning, arrested a total of 83 people on different charges.Additional Superintend of Police Ifte Khayer Alam, in a press release on Tuesday, said a total of 51 people were arrested on different charges in the district.Godagari Model Police Station (PS) arrested 22, Puthia PS 12, Charghat PS six, Mohanpur PS four, Tanore Police Station three, Bagha PS two, and Bagmara and Durgapur PSs one each.Of them, 34 had arrest warrants, 13 were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on different charges.On the other hand, RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner Golam Ruhul Kuddus, in the same press release, said police arrested a total of 32 people on different charges from the city.Boalia Model PS arrested seven, Motihar and Belpukur PSs six each, Rajpara three, Paba and Kashiadanga PSs and Detective Branch of Police two each, and Chandrima, Kataklhali, Shah Makhdum and Damkura PSs one each.Of these, nine had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on different charges.