Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:27 PM
Home Countryside

16th death anniv of Manik Saha observed in Khulna

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Jan 15: Journalists and different socio-cultural and political organisations of the city observed the 16th death anniversary of eminent journalist Manik Saha with the demand for capital punishment of his killers.
"We are not satisfied about the verdict of Journalist Manik Saha murder case, which Khulna Speedy Trial Tribunal announced on November 30, 2016," said speakers on Wednesday in a commemoration meeting held to mark the death anniversary of the journalist who was killed in a bomb attack on January 15, 2004 near the Khulna Press Club (KPC).
The speakers also noted with sorrow that at least 25 newsmen, including Humayun Kabir Balu, were killed in the region over the past two decades, but most of the masterminds and assassins still remained beyond the reach of justice.
Manik Saha was a senior reporter of vernacular Bangla daily Sangbad. He also worked for the New Age, Ekushey TV and BBC Radio.
Chaired by KPC President SM Nazrul Islam, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Mokbul Hossain Mintu, Sheikh Abu Hassan, S M Zahid Hossain, Md Saheb Ali, Mahbub Alam Sohag, Wadudur Rahman Panna, Anisuzzaman, Mozammel Haque Hawlader, Abu Tayeb, and Tariqul Islam.
They earlier placed wreaths at a monument built on the KPC premises in memory of the slain journalist.
Different organisations, including Manik Saha Smrity Parishad, Awami league, CPB, Udichi, Khulna Union of Journalists, and Swadhinata Sangbadik Forum also paid tributes to his memory while district unit of Chhatra Union staged a candlelight vigil there.
Immediately after the murder, police filed two cases, one under Explosives Act, accusing "anonymous killers" for the assassination, and after investigation, submitted charge-sheet in the court of Chief Metropolitan magistrate naming 13 suspects on December 12, 2008.


« PreviousNext »

