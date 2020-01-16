

Riverbank protection dykes become recreation centres

Due to the rise in popularity, locals urged the government to turn the areas into tourist spots.

Sources at Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Sirajganj said, in a bid to protect the town from Jamuna River erosion, BWDB established a town protection dam at Tk 460 crore in 1998. A large hard point was also built on the north side of the dam.

Besides, four crossbar dams were also built at four points at about Tk 310 crore in 2017.

Many people visit the area to enjoy fresh air and congenial atmosphere. Besides, they can experience sunrise and sunset standing on the hard point. The char areas of the river are also becoming popular.

Thousands of people spend their vacation on various occasions, including Pahela Baishakh and Eid.

The hard point is located in about two kilometre away from Bazaar Station of the town. The crossbar barrage-3 is situated before the hard- point barrage in Malshapara Mollabari area, crossbar-1 and crossbar-2 on the north side of the town in Shailabari and Khokshabari areas and crossbar-4 in Paikpara area.

Sabina Yasmin of Jamtoil Village in Kamarkhand Upazila of the district said as there are no entertainment centres in the district, locals spend their vacation in the dam areas. If the government would build tourism spots in the areas, the government's revenue income would increase.

Sirajganj Shartha Rakkha Sangram Convener Dr Zahurul Haque Raja said, the Jamuna River, which was considered a curse for the local people has now become a blessing.

He expressed his gratitude towards the government for implementing the plan to save the town, which has also become an entertainment centre for thousands of people.

Executive Engineer of Sirajganj BWDB Md Shafiqul Islam said crossbar barrages were established in 1,368-metre area at Shailbari, 1,067-metre at Khokshabari, 1,782.5-metre at Mollabari, and 1,057-metre at Paikpara with 1,200-metre rural road to save the town from the Jamuna erosion.

To make the dam areas more attractive to the people, many benches and umbrellas are being established and planting trees to build a green boundary is going on there, he added.





















