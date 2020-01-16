Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:27 PM
Home Countryside

Month-long folk festival begins at Sonargaon

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, Jan 15: A month-long craft fair and folk festival began on the premises of Bangladesh Folk and Craft Foundation in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The programme has been arranged to present the country's crafts and folk culture and to introduce the uniqueness of folk culture to the new generation, said Dr Ahmed Ullah, director of Bangladesh Folk and Craft Foundation.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid inaugurated the fair.
Among others, Foundation Director Dr Ahmed Ullah, lawmaker from Narayanganj-3 Constituency Liakat Hossain Khoka, and the Ministry Secretary Dr Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal were also present.
The fair, which was named 'Bangabandhu Centenary Folk Festival' for this year, will remain open to all from 9am till 8pm every day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chief Executive Officer of Gazipur City Corporation Md Aminul Islam speaking at a press briefing
Date juice is extracted from date trees in winter
Farmer electrocuted
Two-day information fair ends in Khulna
Three killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
83 nabbed in Rajshahi
16th death anniv of Manik Saha observed in Khulna
Riverbank protection dykes become recreation centres


Latest News
Modi conveys warm wishes for Hasina
UK sees higher demand for credit card borrowing
Stocks bask in U.S.-China trade-deal afterglow
Business investment into Singapore surges to 7-yr high
IT export to exceed RMG earnings soon, Joy hopes
Quader says: EC not working at govt order
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
3 to walk gallows for Gaibandha killing
Dams on Algi River cause extinction of water species
Most Read News
Trial against mayoral candidate Ishraq begins
BdNOG hosts eleventh confce
The Door
Bus-ambulance collision kills 3
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in shootout
Provision of PEC examinee expulsion cancelled
Quader, Nanak off to S’pore for treatment
Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup
Flight operations resume after 6 hrs at Dhaka airport
Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft