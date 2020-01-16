Month-long folk festival begins at Sonargaon





The programme has been arranged to present the country's crafts and folk culture and to introduce the uniqueness of folk culture to the new generation, said Dr Ahmed Ullah, director of Bangladesh Folk and Craft Foundation.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid inaugurated the fair.

Among others, Foundation Director Dr Ahmed Ullah, lawmaker from Narayanganj-3 Constituency Liakat Hossain Khoka, and the Ministry Secretary Dr Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal were also present.

The fair, which was named 'Bangabandhu Centenary Folk Festival' for this year, will remain open to all from 9am till 8pm every day.

















