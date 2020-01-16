Woman kills self failing to repay loan





Deceased Beauty Khatun, 34, was the wife of Altaf Hossen of Nishchintapur Village in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad Member Dr Noor Islam Siddique said Beauty borrowed loan from an NGO for her father. She was to pay an instalment of the loan on Monday. But her father could not manage the required money.

As the NGO put pressure on her over the money, she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room in the afternoon.

Hearing her groaning, relatives rushed her to a local hospital where she was declared dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Baraigram Police Station Sanwar Hossen said the body was sent to morgue for an autopsy, and an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.



















