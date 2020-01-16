UP member dies mysteriously at Chilmari

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 15: A union parishad (UP) member died mysteriously in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Saiful Islam was the son of late Omir Uddin of Nayabalajan Village and member of Ramna Model UP in the upazila.

Chilmari Upazila Health Complex sources said the deceased's wife and locals brought him to the health complex at 3:10pm, where on-duty doctor Asif Jahan declared him dead.

An injury mark was found on the body, the doctor said.

Officer-in-Charge of Chilmari Police Station Md Aminul Islam confirmed the news adding that investigation is on in this connection.









